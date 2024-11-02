SportsHockeyFootballCanada

Tie Domi teaches Tom Brady how to skate and hockey fans love it

Colton Pankiw
Nov 2 2024, 5:42 pm
@tie_domi/Instagram

Many say hockey is the hardest sport to play, and Tom Brady, arguably the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, may agree.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, looked human for one of the first times in his life yesterday as he attempted to learn how to skate. Toronto Maple Leafs legend Tie Domi, who is known to be close with the longtime New England Patriots quarterback, captured the footage.

After retiring at the end of the 2022 season, Brady has dipped his toe into many new ventures. He serves as an NFL analyst for Fox and recently became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. While on a far lesser level of importance, he is now giving hockey, or at least skating, a go.

“You’ve got the hang of it already,” Domi says. “Max. He’s coming for you, Max. This is 10 minutes in; he’s already flying. Really good TB.”

While it certainly wasn’t the worst effort for his first time on skates, hockey fans got a good chuckle over the fact that one of the world’s best-ever athletes needed assistance getting around the ice.

While Brady certainly didn’t appear the most comfortable out on the ice, it may only take him a few more skates before he’s flying around. After all, we are talking about a 15-time Pro Bowler here.

For the sake of hockey, fans should hope that Brady continues to work on his game, as it helps draw more attention and eyeballs to the sport. Who knows, maybe soon he’ll be skating around with a stick and puck rather than the chair needed in the video above.

