Tie Domi teaches Tom Brady how to skate and hockey fans love it

Many say hockey is the hardest sport to play, and Tom Brady, arguably the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, may agree.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, looked human for one of the first times in his life yesterday as he attempted to learn how to skate. Toronto Maple Leafs legend Tie Domi, who is known to be close with the longtime New England Patriots quarterback, captured the footage.

After retiring at the end of the 2022 season, Brady has dipped his toe into many new ventures. He serves as an NFL analyst for Fox and recently became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. While on a far lesser level of importance, he is now giving hockey, or at least skating, a go.

“You’ve got the hang of it already,” Domi says. “Max. He’s coming for you, Max. This is 10 minutes in; he’s already flying. Really good TB.”

While it certainly wasn’t the worst effort for his first time on skates, hockey fans got a good chuckle over the fact that one of the world’s best-ever athletes needed assistance getting around the ice.

My 4yr old this past Tues at her first can skate — TKB⛺️ (@TKBushleague) November 2, 2024

Butt down TB12!! 😂 — 🚫Sleep (@NSleep41) November 2, 2024

shocked to learn this guy was a Boston hero, but never learned to skate… — Beau (@bernierbeau) November 2, 2024

Imagining a time where Brady plays hockey instead of football — TheAngryStarsEagle (@ItsjustFT) November 2, 2024

Can we get the guy a taller chair to push.. ? — SoylentPete (@PKolaza27) November 2, 2024

Since when did they make walkers for skating? Learn like a man Tom — Natekola MacKić🏔️⚒️ (@NatekolaMacKic) November 2, 2024

Bros just doin side quests — Jeremy (@DeDomini3) November 2, 2024

You don’t need the training wheels Tom get rid of the support, you’re a natural athlete. Stop letting dad hold the back of your bike seat and bend your knees and stride. If you fall you fall. Go get em

good job 👊 — Mike Schutte (@Sh00ter27) November 2, 2024

If I was out there pic.twitter.com/RlIsar4TfY — Marty (@MartyOnSports) November 2, 2024

No adult male should ever be pushing one of those around and I don’t care if they haven’t skated before — matt (@ArmpitTornado) November 2, 2024

While Brady certainly didn’t appear the most comfortable out on the ice, it may only take him a few more skates before he’s flying around. After all, we are talking about a 15-time Pro Bowler here.

For the sake of hockey, fans should hope that Brady continues to work on his game, as it helps draw more attention and eyeballs to the sport. Who knows, maybe soon he’ll be skating around with a stick and puck rather than the chair needed in the video above.