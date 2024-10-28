Genie Bouchard wins Halloween with hilarious sexy cow costume

Genie Bouchard knows how to draw a crowd both on and off the court. And as the 30-year-old Canadian tennis player has shown us in the past, she’s not afraid to get into the Halloween spirit.

On Sunday, Bouchard debuted her new cow costume to her 2.3 million Instagram followers with a series of photos simply captioned “moo.”

The black and white getup was completed with cow-patterned leg warmers, a pink bow, and a prop milk carton.

While we see plenty of attempts at sexy animal costumes each year—from cats to mice to bumble bees—few are able to look so good in livestock attire.

A screenshot posted on Bouchard’s Instagram story shows that the Montreal native had at least one secret admirer at the party she attended.

“You caught his eye at the Halloween party but he said he tried making a cow joke to you and it didn’t land,” a friend texted her.

No stranger to making a statement during spooky season, Bouchard donned another costume the following night, going as Cher from the hit 90s film Clueless.

Over the years, the tennis star turned pickleball pro has seldom disappointed fans with her costume choices.

Past outfits include Chucky, the killer doll from Child’s Play.

She fully committed to her version of Meg from Family Guy back in 2021.

And back in 2019, Bouchard poked some fun at her status as an influencer, going as a parody of a National Enquirer cover.

However, not every Halloween has been a slam dunk for Bouchard. Last year, she faced backlash for a controversial costume. In a post featuring then-boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook, the couple donned tattered clothing, held cigarettes in their mouths, and sported makeup that created the appearance of bruises and dark circles under their eyes.

Many interpreted the costume as depicting drug addiction, particularly due to the presence of prop needles surrounding them.

Fortunately, with this year’s cow costume, her only criticisms will likely come from the vegans.