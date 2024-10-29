Genie Bouchard eats McDonald's in racy new Halloween costume

One day after making headlines with her “sexy cow” getup, Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard returned with another addition to her extensive Halloween costume collection.

That’s right, two costumes in two days.

On Monday, the 30-year-old athlete and influencer surprised her 2.3 million Instagram followers with a carousel of photos captioned “as if,” dressed as Cher from the ’90s hit Clueless.

From the yellow plaid blazer to the white stockings, Bouchard nailed every detail of Alicia Silverstone’s iconic character. She even donned a fuzzy white backpack to enhance the effect.

Her latest Halloween photo dump featured shots of Bouchard in an upscale Miami neighbourhood with friend Mary Cleyton and fellow Instagram influencer Jen Selter.

The Montreal native also included a photo of herself enjoying a Big Mac burger from McDonald’s.

It’s not exactly fuel for a professional athlete, but she seems to be making it work.

Speaking of athletics, beyond Halloween, Bouchard has been juggling two racket sports lately, recently diving into the professional pickleball scene. She’s already proven competitive on the court, recently defeating world No. 3 Lea Jansen in an upset win.

As for her primary sport, tennis, Bouchard seems to have taken a step back but remains in the mix on the WTA Tour. The Montreal native, a former world No. 5 and 2014 Wimbledon finalist, still plays in the occasional tournament, reaching the quarterfinals at an ITF event over the summer. In August, she competed in qualifying at the National Bank Open in Toronto.