Drake lights fiery feud with DeMar DeRozan during Raptors game

It was a Saturday night of celebration for the Toronto Raptors as the team retired Vince Carter’s iconic #15 jersey, but Drake was not feeling the love.

The Toronto-based rapper seemed to be more concerned with another former Raptor who was playing in the game. With the Sacramento Kings in town, DeMar DeRozan, one of the team’s greatest players, was back in Toronto. At one point in time, those two would probably have been laughing it up on the sidelines, but for Drake, that is no longer the case.

“If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself,” Drake said on the broadcast.

"If you ever put a DeRozan banner up ill go up there and pull it down myself….shout out to Kyle". Drake, salty at DeMar DeRozan who was in the Not Like Us video with Kendrick Lamar. Damn. pic.twitter.com/KUN3ViL9E9 — Faizal Khamisa (@FaizalKhamisa) November 3, 2024

This new beef may seem unexpected to an outsider, but there is a reason behind it. DeRozan appeared in the music video for Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” earlier this year, a diss track aimed explicitly at Drake and one that became immensely popular.

The diss track was one of 10 that Lamar and Drake traded as part of the beef, with “Not Like Us” being the latest.

DeRozan didn’t seem too fazed by Drake’s comments, laughing them off when asked about it after the game.

“He’s going to have a long way to climb to take it down; tell him good luck,” DeRozan told reporters before leaving the availability.

Video of DeMar DeRozan postgame reacting to Drake’s comments of ripping down his banner “he’s going to have a long way to climb to take it down…tell him good luck”. Damn. pic.twitter.com/ep8W3sDJEW — Faizal Khamisa (@FaizalKhamisa) November 3, 2024

DeRozan spent nine seasons in Toronto and was the franchise’s de facto star player for most of those seasons. He was eventually traded to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 in exchange for Kawhi Leonard.

He holds the Raptors franchise record for games played (675) and points (13,296), making him more than likely to get his number retired by the team when he eventually hangs up the shoes.

There was a time when Carter was booed by Toronto fans, and though Drake may not be the biggest fan of DeRozan right now, maybe there will be a similar type of forgiveness path.