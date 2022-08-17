Gender reveal party with pink and blue pole dancers becomes internet hot topic (VIDEOS)

A gender reveal party has gone viral on TikTok, and thankfully, it isn’t because it caused a wildfire — it’s because it involves pole dancers.

On Sunday, Moldovan dance instructor Maria Popa shared a video of herself and Natali Marmalade — both pole dancers — at a gender reveal party. The two are dressed in pink and blue two-pieces and are working the pole in a mesmerizing dance routine.

The couple who threw the party can be seen embracing each other gently, watching the dancers glide and spin.

The TikTok has been viewed over six million times.

Though the performance is beautiful and certainly unique, the video ends inconclusively, leaving you wondering how the dancers planned on revealing the gender of the baby.

Popa received several comments on the video from people who thought a gender reveal party with pole dancers was inappropriate. Others spammed the video asking the question that’s been on every viewer’s mind: is it a boy or a girl?!

After things got out of hand, the TikToker turned off the comments on her video. But the curious crowd would not leave her alone, asking her about the baby under every video she posted afterward.

Earlier this week, Popa finally shared another video, which shows blue balloons, symbolizing that a little boy is on the way.

Some people came to the dancers’ defence after all the rude comments directed toward them and the parents.

“Y’all…. Pole dancing is a gorgeous and athletic dance, it doesn’t always have to be associated with the club,” said TikTok user Tess.

A little digging shows that Cristina Scarlevschi, the mom-to-be, is actually friends with the dancers and a performer herself. She owns the exotic dance studio where Popa and Marmalade work as instructors.

In September 2020, a gender reveal party in California went wrong and led to a massive wildfire that spanned two months. It burnt down 22,000 acres of land and caused damage worth millions of dollars.

Last year, a gender reveal party in northern Alberta led to a wildfire, too.

It’s safe to say we prefer dancers working the pole over burning down trees.