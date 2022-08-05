In 2022, most to-be parents look up popular and unpopular baby names on the internet before deciding the fate of their little one.

That’s why each year, experts publish lists of the top trending and the most unfashionable names you can give to your baby.

For this year, UK-based baby shopping outlet Bella Baby studied Google Trends data to determine the most unpopular names for girls and boys. Bella Baby shared their list with British newspaper The Sun on Thursday.

Shockingly, there are a lot of classics on the list.

Most unpopular baby names (boys)

Kobe

Jeffrey

Nigel

Ashton

Graham

Stuart

Chad

Gary

Bill

Predictably, some names on the list just seem to have fallen out of fashion and could be considered grandpa names, such as Gary, Stuart, and Bill. The name Chad is also on the list, and may be unfavourable because of all those Giga Chad memes you might’ve seen floating on the internet.

It’s not entirely clear why the name Jeffrey saw a decline. If it were the ’80s, we could’ve blamed serial killer Dahmer, but this year, our suspicions are fixed on a certain controversial beauty YouTuber.

Most unpopular baby names (girls)

Angela

Kimberley

Alexa

Nicole

Ashley

Lorraine

Kristen

Suzanne

It wasn’t surprising to see the name Alexa on this list — nobody wants their smart speaker to respond when they’re actually calling out their daughter. That would be pretty creepy.

Nicole, Ashley, and Kristen might bring back memories of Y2K stars, but while the fashion of the era is here in full bloom, it seems the names simply aren’t with the times.

As long as it isn’t X Æ A-12, we’re sure your baby will be just fine with whatever name you give them.