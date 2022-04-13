If you need any more motivation to work on being the strongest version of yourself, Matt Ryan’s impressive pole art might help you get there.

The Montreal pole artist displayed a strong (literally) audition in front of Canada’s Got Talent judges Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall, and Trish Stratus on Tuesday night.

Ryan says he had an early career as an elite gymnast before leaping into pole competitions. The Junior Canadian Title winner says he credits the “high-stress environment” of pole art in helping with his mental health.

“Pole is something that I feel is very good for people’s mental health because of the practice of mindfulness, being completely in the moment.”

Ryan says he works on making gymnastics look like a show before mistakenly saying Canadian Idol might be the next step, despite the fact that he auditioned for Canada’s Got Talent.

Whoops.

At least he messed up in the interview and not on stage, where he demonstrated a strength of core and balance that is absolutely insane.