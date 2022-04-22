BC government commits $6.7 million to Port Coquitlam FIFA-standard soccer hub

The plan by BC Soccer and the City of Port Coquitlam to build a major soccer training hub has received $6.7 million in financial support from the provincial government.

“This new world-class facility will open the door for Port Coquitlam to host provincial, national and even international soccer matches, bringing more visitors to our local businesses,” said Mike Farnworth, MLA for Port Coquitlam, in a statement today announcing the financial commitment.

“Inspired by the success of our Canadian national teams and supported by outstanding local programs, young players will also have a space to practice, play, and grow their skills.”

The entire project is anticipated to cost $12.2 million, with the City of Port Coquitlam contributing $2.5 million, BC Soccer contributing another $2.5 million, and Port Coquitlam Euro-Rite FC Soccer providing $500,000.

After five years of planning, BC Soccer and the municipal government confirmed their project plans in late 2021, and at the time, had indicated they were seeking senior governments to cover about half of the project cost.

The facility will be built by performing significant upgrades to the existing sports fields at Gates Park, located immediately west of Port Coquitlam’s downtown. It would redevelop 10 acres of the west end of the 37-acre athletic park.

The features will include a state-of-the-art synthetic turf field built to FIFA international competition standards, replacing a grass field, as well as a two-storey, 12,500 sq ft field house containing BC Soccer’s new headquarters, PoCo Soccer office space, storage, meeting space, public washrooms, and other amenities.

There would also be a synthetic turf soccer warmup area, field lighting, covered grandstands, covered team benches, a multi-use public plaza for community events, a new road along the south side of the park leading to a parking lot with car and bus parking, and an enhanced central pedestrian boulevard extending to Reeve Street.

With all of the funding now secured, construction is anticipated to begin later in 2022.

“It’s a very exciting day for our community. This support from the provincial government will allow us to move forward with the construction of a new, state-of-the-art soccer hub at Gates Park,” said Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West.

“This world-class facility will not only provide Port Coquitlam’s young athletes and players of all ages in soccer and other field sports an unparalleled experience, it will also create a number of spinoff benefits as we have the opportunity to showcase our city’s potential for hosting matches and events in the lead up to the 2026 World Cup.”

Under an agreement, BC Soccer would see about 80% of the field time reserved for local soccer groups and 20% for BC Soccer programming, events, and tournaments.