There’s never been a better reason to day drink than to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and the return of the Gastown Paddy’s Day Street Party is making sure the festivities will be in full swing.

On Sunday, March 17, Gastown will be transformed into an Irish dream. From shamrocks to Irish dancing, Carrall Street will be the heart and soul of the St. Paddy’s celebrations.

After a five-year break, the street party will see the return of live traditional music, Irish dancing, and pipes and drums. Plus, there will be some great beer gardens by Blarney Stone and Smith’s Irish Pub, where you can grab a green pint.

Head over to Gastown around lunchtime to check out a killer performance by Pipers and O’Brien’s School of Dancers. If you’re planning on a later celebration, you can see the Celtic Dancers instead.

But if the live performances don’t tickle your fancy, there are plenty of pubs around the area doing St. Patrick’s Day deals on Guinness and a selection of other drinks.

Where: 200 Block Carrall Street

When: 10 am to 6 pm, March 17