Metro Vancouver resident sees stranger pouring gasoline on their porch

On May 23, a New Westminster resident called police to say they were witnessing someone pouring gasoline on their front porch at around 7 pm.

New Westminster Police Department (NWPD) officers arrived on the scene and observed a small fire that had started in the grass near the home but was extinguished.

Officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Police have revealed that the victim and suspect were not known to each other and have as of yet been unable to determine a potential motive.

NWPD has also released the name of the suspect.

Elsadig Bashir, 29, is being charged with arson and breaching his undertaking.

“We’re thankful that the resident was home during the incident as the outcome could have been far worse,” said NWPD Sergeant Sanjay Kumar in a statement.

“If you find yourself in a circumstance where you are fearing for your safety and the safety of your property, call 911 and our officers will be there.”

Following the incident, the resident was offered services from the NWPD Victim Assistance Unit. Meanwhile, the suspect will remain in custody until his next scheduled court date on June 6.