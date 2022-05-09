Fuel throttle: Here's where gas prices are higher than in Canada

Gas prices are bad in Canada, but looking at the cost of fuel in other parts of the world might make you feel a little better.

In all likelihood, it probably won’t make you feel better about paying over $2.22 per litre like Vancouver drivers are. Either way, it’s interesting to see how expensive gas is in some regions.

According to GlobalPetrolPrices.com, the average cost of gas around the world is CAD$1.71. Listed by country, starting with Canada, here are fuel prices around the world.

Canada

Gas prices in most major Canadian cities have climbed above $2 per litre.

For Canadian drivers, certain factors at play are driving up the price at the pump, including inflation, carbon taxes, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine to name a few.

As of May 2, Canada was the 56th most expensive country in the world for gas, with an average price of CAD$2.003. That average would likely be slightly higher thanks to increases over the last several days. Canada is also well above the global average.

The website states that “richer countries have higher prices while poorer countries and the countries that produce and export oil have significantly lower prices.”

That would explain why prices are still relatively cheap in Alberta.

The rest of the world

If Canada is the 56th most expensive place for gas, that means there are 55 countries where gas costs more.

So what country is the most expensive? Hong Kong.

As of May 2, the average price of gas in Hong Kong was a staggering CAD$3.699 per litre. Second place Norway wasn’t even close to that expensive, but still much more expensive than Canada with an average price of CAD$3.108 per litre.

Here’s how the top 10 breaks down:

If you’re looking for a change in scenery, gas prices are cheapest in Venezuela, Libya, Iran, Syria and Algeria.

In Venezuela, you can get gas for CAD$0.029 per litre!

While the Russian invasion of Ukraine is impacting gas prices here in North America, it’s super cheap in Russia, where you can get gas for CAD$0.945 per litre.

So next time you’re fuelling up the automobile in Canada and have a headache about gas prices, maybe thinking about how expensive it is in Hong Kong or Iceland will give you a little reprieve.

Maybe.

Click here to see how the rest of the world breaks down.