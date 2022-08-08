After reaching lows last week that the region hasn’t seen since the spring season, some pumps in Metro Vancouver are reporting even cheaper gas prices on Monday.

Daily Hive reported that gas prices in Metro Vancouver were hovering around $1.859 per litre on Friday, but we’ve seen some stations with prices as low as $1.789 per litre on Monday.

While not as cheap, some other stations around Metro Vancouver are also reporting prices lower than Friday, hovering around $1.829 per litre.

The cheapest prices seen in Vancouver on Monday morning were at Super Save Gas on Clark and 12th Avenue. Super Save is known to have prices slightly below the bigger names like Shell and Esso.

As of Monday morning, Gas Buddy is reporting that several stations have prices as low as $1.819. That includes stations that offer premium fuel options like Shell. It remains to be seen if prices will continue to fall, or whether we’ll see a reversal with prices starting to climb again.

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver have yet to normalize to the lows we saw back in February of this year, when prices were about 13 cents lower than they are now, hovering around $1.69.

For the sake of comparison, in August of last year prices were actually around $1.55 per litre.

Last week, many stations were closed due to supply issues which the BC government told Daily Hive had to do with a refinery in Washington.

Daily Hive has reached out to the refinery for more information.