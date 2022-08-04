NewsTransportationUrbanized

Vancouver gas prices set to drop to lowest point since spring

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Aug 4 2022, 9:16 pm
Vancouver gas prices set to drop to lowest point since spring
zedspider/Shutterstock

Gas prices continue to trickle down, and Vancouver drivers could see lows they haven’t seen since the spring season.

On Thursday, most pumps are reporting prices of around $1.889, but they could drop to $1.859 on Friday.

The only problem for some drivers has been finding gas, as many stations have been struggling with supply and been forced to close.

The good news is that if you CAN find a station, prices are dropping to their lowest point since around March or April. Around that time this past spring, gas prices in Vancouver hovered between $1.82 and $1.88 according to Gas Buddy.

gas prices vancouver

Prices peaked mid-summer and hit record-breaking highs in June. Prices began to slowly come down towards the end of the month and that trend continued in July.

While Vancouver won’t be seeing as big of a drop to prices at the pump as Toronto, it’ll hopefully be welcome news for some drivers. Gas Buddy has even reported the price at the pump dipping under $1.80 in some parts of the Fraser Valley.

Many BC residents should also be receiving their ICBC gas rebate cheques soon – if they haven’t already – so it’s a good time to save a little extra.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.