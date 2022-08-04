Gas prices continue to trickle down, and Vancouver drivers could see lows they haven’t seen since the spring season.

On Thursday, most pumps are reporting prices of around $1.889, but they could drop to $1.859 on Friday.

The only problem for some drivers has been finding gas, as many stations have been struggling with supply and been forced to close.

The good news is that if you CAN find a station, prices are dropping to their lowest point since around March or April. Around that time this past spring, gas prices in Vancouver hovered between $1.82 and $1.88 according to Gas Buddy.

Prices peaked mid-summer and hit record-breaking highs in June. Prices began to slowly come down towards the end of the month and that trend continued in July.

While Vancouver won’t be seeing as big of a drop to prices at the pump as Toronto, it’ll hopefully be welcome news for some drivers. Gas Buddy has even reported the price at the pump dipping under $1.80 in some parts of the Fraser Valley.

Many BC residents should also be receiving their ICBC gas rebate cheques soon – if they haven’t already – so it’s a good time to save a little extra.