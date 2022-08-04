NewsTransportationUrbanized

Trouble finding a pump? Gas shortages reported in Metro Vancouver

Aug 4 2022
If you’re driving through Metro Vancouver and seeing 0.0 posted at gas stations, taped-off pumps, or signs reading “out of gas,” you are not alone.

Some locals in the Lower Mainland searching for a pump are posting on social media that their nearby gas stations have been closed for days now.

Many people are now on a scavenger hunt to find gas — fuelled up, if you will — over this apparent shortage.

Simultaneously, the region is seeing a drop in prices as predicted last month by a market indicator.

On Friday, the Gas Wizard predicts Vancouver residents can expect a bit of relief at the pumps with an average price of 185.9 cents per litre.

According to GasBuddy, as of Thursday afternoon in BC, gas is as low as 172.9 in Abbotsford and ranges from 186.9 to 189.9 in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey and Richmond.

The highest-ever gas prices observed in Metro Vancouver were around 236.9 back in June.

