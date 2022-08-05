Start the car: Gas prices are dropping in Metro Vancouver this weekend

If you’re a driver in Metro Vancouver, Saturday is looking like a good day to fill up the tank.

Gas prices are forecast to drop by four cents per litre on Saturday morning, according to predictions from tracking site Gas Wizard. It estimates gas prices Saturday will hover around $1.819 per litre.

That would be a nearly a 10-cent-per-litre drop from where prices were on Thursday at $1.889.

The only problem for some drivers has been finding gas, as many stations have been struggling with supply and been forced to close.

The good news is that if you CAN find a station, prices are dropping to their lowest point since around March or April.

Prices peaked mid-summer and hit record-breaking highs in June. Prices began to slowly come down towards the end of the month and that trend continued in July.

Many BC residents should also be receiving their ICBC gas rebate cheques soon – if they haven’t already – so it’s a good time to save a little extra.