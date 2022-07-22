It feels like there’s never a good time to fill up on gas. But ahead of the weekend on Friday, July 22, the pumps could be primed for a cheaper tank as Metro Vancouver gas prices could drop soon.

The S&P 500, an old-school market indicator that includes legacy and petroleum companies, is generally a good indicator of the larger economy. If the S&P 500 is dropping, generally everything’s dropping with it, including gas prices. On Friday, July 22, the S&P 500 was down almost 1%. Of course, there are lots of other factors that go into predicting gas prices, too.

According to Gas Buddy, the cost of gas in Vancouver has been falling over the last month. The highest-ever gas prices observed in Metro Vancouver were around $2.369 back in June.

You don’t have to be a commodities expert to guess that it’s possible prices will drop more, and even according to Gas Wizard, the price is expected to drop to $1.939 on average per litre in Vancouver on Saturday, July 23.

Already, on Friday, July 22, gas prices below $2 per litre were observed in Metro Vancouver.

Now the question is, how low can you go?