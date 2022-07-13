Yes please: Gas prices across Canada are set to drop later this week

Thursday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in major cities across Canada because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices are going to drop by a decent amount.

Gas Wizard predicts prices across the country will drop by three to nine cents per litre on Thursday, July 14.

Here are some major cities that will see some relief at the pumps tomorrow:

Most provinces across Canada have experienced a steady decline in the price at the pump over the past few weeks, apart from our friends in Alberta. Luckily, it seems like the tide is turning there, too.

So text your friends and call your parents to warn them to try and coast on fumes if they have to wait until Thursday. We have to save the most money we can!