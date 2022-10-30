Gas Prices in Metro Vancouver peak over $2 per litre for regular... again

Major rises and dips in gas prices this past month have truly put Metro Vancouver drivers through a lot.

The month started out rough after the region shattered North American gas price records several times.

However, drivers rejoiced when they could fill up their tanks with regular fuel that cost under $2 per litre for the first time in weeks. This was thanks to prices plummeting an astonishing 35-cent in less than 24 hours.

In recent days, drivers saw some stations with prices just below the $1.80 mark, especially in areas like Langley, Abbotsford and Surrey.

This past Monday, the gas price in Vancouver was close to $1.78.

However, this weekend gas prices in the region have unfortunately passed the $2 mark once again.

According to GasBuddy, the average cost for gas is as high as $1.99 in Burnaby, $2.04 in Vancouver, and $2.09 in Surrey.

BC has the most expensive fuel in the country, with an average of $1.931 per litre of regular. Newfoundland and Ontario are in second and third.

The cheapest gas in Metro Vancouver, according to Gas Buddy, can be found in Aldergrove at Canco for $1.949, in Langley at Super Save for $1.979 or in Maple Ridge at Husky for $1.879.

Based purely on Gas Buddy’s 12-month trend, gas prices typically fall around autumn and drop slightly more during the holidays before they gradually increase in the new year and into the warmer months.