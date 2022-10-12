One analyst is predicting gas prices around Metro Vancouver could drop in a major way this week — bringing prices to below $2/litre.

Since early last month, fuel prices around the region have been steadily climbing for a number of reasons, including the maintenance of a refinery in Washington State.

But now, Dan McTeague with Gas Wizard is predicting a drop of $0.35 on Thursday.

Paul Pasco with Kalibrate recently told Daily Hive Urbanized that the Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery in Washington State shut down for maintenance at a less-than-ideal time as Canada was already tight on supply. But that wasn’t the only reason.

“In addition, the fuel blending regulations on the West Coast are amongst the most stringent in North America. Corn yields fell to 7% below pre-pandemic levels last week. And ethanol accounts for 37% of ethanol demand in the US. And some forecasts are saying corn yields could be down this year to near 2012 levels,” Pasco explained.

“This has pushed prices up,” he adds, as this outlook was exaggerated by the potential US rail strike, which led to some delayed deliveries.

Within the past two weeks, the region shattered an all-time North American record for gas prices several times

Vancouver drivers continue to pay among the highest gas prices in Canada.

In Toronto, prices have been hovering around $1.67 per litre, while in Calgary prices are around $1.729 per litre.