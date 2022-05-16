News

Toronto gas prices hit record high over the weekend, exceed $2 per litre

ValeStock/Shutterstock

Gas prices have been on the rise for most of the year, and it’s no surprise that they keep breaking records across the country.

Toronto is no exception. Over the weekend, gas prices in the city rose to $2.089 per litre, and there’s no sign of a price drop in sight. On Saturday, gas prices rose 6 cents in one jump.

Earlier this month, petroleum analyst Roger McKnight said that gas prices would only continue to rise leading up to the May long weekend.

toronto gas prices

Gas Wizard

According to the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada, 66% of drivers in Canada say they plan to cancel or alter their road trips because of oil prices. For drivers aged 18 to 24, the number of people planning to skip or change their road trip plans climbs to a whopping 75%.

