Vancouver Canucks teammates Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua are quite close, a statement that sounds obvious if you’ve ever seen the two play hockey together.

Watch the wingers connect for a pretty passing play down low and it is evident they share a special connection. That connection extends far beyond just on the ice as the two have become good friends away from it.

The two aren’t skating together at training camp in Penticton this week as Joshua recovers from a health scare. The winger published a statement last week explaining he was diagnosed with testicular cancer this summer. The 28-year-old underwent successful surgery and is on track to make a full recovery.

Even though he’s not participating on-ice with the team at training camp right now, he’s still in close contact with teammates, especially his good friend.

“We’re in touch quite a bit. Obviously he’s one of my best friends off the ice,” said Garland in Penticton today. “We talked a lot this summer. We had plans for him to come to my house, obviously didn’t happen.”

“He’s a great guy. He’s going to get through it.”

The star athlete’s diagnoses is a sobering reminder of taking good health for granted. Joshua encouraged all men to get checked for testicular cancer in his statement. It’s the most commonly found type of cancer across men in their late 20s and early 30s.

“We talk a lot and right now it’s not about hockey,” continued Garland on his relationship with Joshua. “We’re just enjoying each other’s company.”

Joshua signed a four-year contract this summer to stay in Vancouver and Garland has another two years left on his deal. This means the bromance will likely continue for at least a few more seasons.

“Glad that he’s back in the fold, fun guy to be around,” finished Garland today. “Everyone just enjoys him and everyone is thinking about him.”

There’s good news surrounding the situation as Joshua isn’t expected to miss a significant amount of time. Head coach Rick Tocchet said yesterday the power forward should be back “soon” although he didn’t want to specify a timeline.

When Joshua does return to the lineup, it’ll be hard for Tocchet to avoid pairing him with Garland. The duo was one of the best on the team last season as the Canucks outscored opponents 31-13 with them on the ice at five-on-five.