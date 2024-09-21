There are few Vancouver Canucks who have experienced a career trajectory similar to Arshdeep Bains.

Passed over at every level, the Surrey, BC, native has continued to defy the odds. Last season he was an AHL All-Star and got his first cup of tea in the NHL as he played eight games with the Canucks.

Those games were a learning experience as he failed to record a point, but for a player whose trademark has become a year-over-year improvement, the experience was invaluable.

“Just being confident that I can bring more and get better,” Bains told Daily Hive when asked about his takeaways from his time in the NHL. “Took that into the summer, and I’m excited to see how things shape out and try to earn that job again.”

While he may not have managed to replicate his strong offensive numbers from the AHL, the Canucks told the player they liked what they saw.

“They’re happy with the way I played,” responded Bains when asked what feedback he got from the team. “They obviously see something in me with the opportunity they’ve given me in camp and last camp.”

“They don’t expect big changes, but obviously they want more from me, so I’m pretty excited to see what I can show.”

The 23-year-old plays a smart game and has shown impressive playmaking skills. He just has to get faster, both with his feet and his processing, to achieve the highest level.

“He’s knocking on the door,” said head coach Rick Tocchet about the young winger. “I think when he’s with us in the NHL, he’s got to move the puck quicker; his decision-making [has to be a] little quicker. I think he likes to hold the puck and you know that’ll lose it a little bit because people are jumping up on it.

“I think he’s just got to make his decisions a little quicker. It’s a faster game.”

The team has given Bains plenty of opportunities to impress. He got to play on the top line in the NHL last year. The organization is doing so once again in Penticton at this year’s training camp as the forward has been skating on a line alongside two established NHL players in Pius Suter and Daniel Sprong.

“They’re special players,” said Bains today. “Obviously Sprong has great offensive ability, can shoot the puck, make plays. Suter, his 200-foot game, he can play in either end. It’s a pretty good recipe for a line and I’m just trying to help out where I can and learn from those guys.”

“There’s some drills out there he’s noticeable but he’s got to make sure that when he’s in tight quarters, he’s got to hold on to pucks or pass pucks,” continued Tocchet.

“You can’t lose pucks in certain situations.”

This year is a big one for Bains, who needs to avoid stagnation and continue moving up the organizational depth chart. He’s pushing for an NHL spot, especially considering Dakota Joshua is out for the foreseeable future.

“I just want to make sure I do my best at this camp, first and foremost, try and earn a spot,” says the winger when asked about his goals for this year. “If not, try and fight to get back here again and try and get more than I had before.”