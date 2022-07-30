Flooding in popular provincial park closes campground on long weekend
One of the most popular parks in the province is partly closed during the August long weekend.
According to BC Parks, Garibaldi Lake Campground is closed due to flooding.
The combination of an unseasonably large snowpack and high heat has caused the lake to rise, flooding the campground.
@hicks.twins
PSA: We were told by park rangers to leave the campground today at Garibaldi Lake. It will be closed until further notice due to flooding! The whole trail was under water at the lake!! #vancouver #vancouverbc #garibaldi #longweekend #squamish #whistler #pemberton #whistlerapchallenge #vancouverfoodie #garibaldilake
Garibaldi Provincial Park, about halfway between Whistler and Squamish, is a popular area for hikers and campers and offers more than 90 kilometres of established hiking trails.
If you want to get outdoors this weekend, check out this list of hikes around Metro Vancouver.
With files from Daily Hive Staff.