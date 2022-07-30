Flooding in popular provincial park closes campground on long weekend

One of the most popular parks in the province is partly closed during the August long weekend.

According to BC Parks, Garibaldi Lake Campground is closed due to flooding.

The combination of an unseasonably large snowpack and high heat has caused the lake to rise, flooding the campground.

“This has impacted facilities and is blocking access in or out of the campground,” said BC Parks. Now, the campground will be closed until the lake has receded to a safe level.

On social media, @hicks.twins shared a video showing how flooded the area had become.

Day-use access in all park areas has recently reopened after an aggressive, food-conditioned bear was in the area. Cheakamus Lake and Singing Creek campgrounds are still closed as they monitor the area for the bear.

“BC Parks and the Conservation Officer Service have been unsuccessful at trapping the bear, indicating that it has likely moved on,” said BC Parks.

Garibaldi Provincial Park, about halfway between Whistler and Squamish, is a popular area for hikers and campers and offers more than 90 kilometres of established hiking trails.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.