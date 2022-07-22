Friday night plans made easy — the newest mobile bar will be open in downtown Vancouver for another month.

The Garden Beer Market‘s mobile bar rolled in on June 4th packed with all its supplies to liven up the city once again.

“COVID was a weird couple of years and we’re trying to bring people back to the office. Back to community and communicating together and just bringing that office vibe back to where it was before in 2019,” Christine McLaughlin, the co-owner and operator, told Daily Hive.

The bar on Granville Street comes with tables, chairs, tents, and everything else to encourage folks working in the area to come down to end off their work week relaxing with their peers and sipping on a collection of beers from Vancouver and North Vancouver like La Cerveceria Astilleros, North Point, Wildeye, Bomber, and Shaketown breweries.

A food truck is also parked nearby and live music is always expected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Garden Beer Market (@thegardenbeermarket)



This location is especially beneficial for the local business the bar promotes since it is located near the Port of Vancouver, where several cruise lines launch.

“Where we’re right in front of all these cruise ships and there’s so many people from around the world coming down and asking, ‘Hey, what are you guys doing?’ And it’s really cool because we get to say, ‘Hey, all of our beers are local. So you can go check out these breweries,” McLaughlin said.

The bar is open from 1 pm to 9 pm every Friday until August 24.

This is the Garden Beer Market’s second location after opening in North Vancouver in Shipbuilder’s Square.

The North Vancouver location will be open every Saturday until September 3rd between 2 pm and 10 pm.

When: Fridays from June 4th – August 26th

Time: 1 pm to 9 pm

Where: 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram