Coal Harbour Seawall littered with trash after Aritzia Warehouse Sale lineup

Just hours after hundreds of shoppers lined up Tuesday morning for the opening of the Aritzia Warehouse Sale, the same stretch of the Coal Harbour Seawall was littered with trash.

A Daily Hive reader shared the video with us showing coffee cups, takeout containers, paper bags, and other items strewn along the seawall in Coal Harbour. The reader says he was walking to work and saw the lineup, and the same area was filled with much more garbage than usual on his lunch break.

Shoppers often show up early in the morning, hours before the sale opens to the public, to reserve their spot for the items marked down 50 to 90% inside. That early morning stakeout may require coffee and breakfast for some — but it appears many of the containers didn’t find their way to a garbage can.

Daily Hive has asked the City of Vancouver for details about its seawall cleaning strategy, and we’ve asked Aritzia for comment. We haven’t heard back yet.

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale is happening until Labour Day at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Shoppers who can handle the chaotic environment inside often say the deals at the sale are worth it.