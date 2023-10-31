Man injured in Halloween weekend shooting outside Vancouver nightclub

Vancouver police say shots were fired outside a popular South Vancouver nightclub on Halloween weekend, with bullets hitting one man in the arm.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Sunday morning outside Gallery nightclub. A 44-year-old man was injured, and a second man was shot at but not hit.

“When people head out for a good time in Vancouver they shouldn’t have to worry about being caught in the crossfire of gang violence,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release. “We are concerned to see this level of violence at a place where people should be safe, and we will ensure that a thorough investigation takes place so that those responsible are held accountable.”

Investigators believe the two men who were targeted were standing outside the nightclub when a suspect walked up, fired multiple shots, and fled in a vehicle.

After the shooting, a vehicle was found on fire near Connaught Drive and East 36th Avenue. Investigators are looking into the connection.

This is the second violent incident to occur in less than two years outside the club. In May 2022, Naseb Fazil was stabbed outside the club and later died. And just last month, police arrested three individuals when officers intercepted a stolen vehicle outside the club that had two loaded firearms inside.

Anyone with information about the Halloween weekend shooting at Gallery can contact the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.