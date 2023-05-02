Suspect charged in fatal stabbing near Gallery Vancouver club

A suspect has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing near the Gallery Vancouver nightclub last year that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man.

Vancouver police have now released some details about the suspect and have revealed the victim’s name as Naseb Fazi.

Police say the suspect involved is a 25-year-old Surrey man named Mohammed Cortes Torres. Cortes Torres was a Surrey resident at the time of the homicide, but police believe he was staying on Vancouver Island more recently.

He was arrested on Sunday and is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Vancouver police also thanked Saanich Police for their assistance during the investigation.

When the fatal stabbing occurred, Daily Hive spoke with the head of security at Gallery Vancouver, Paymon Zanjani.

“It was an altercation beyond our parking lot,” Zanjani said at the time. He added that insurance dictates that staff are not allowed to intervene outside property limits.

An altercation broke out on the night of the incident, just as patrons were leaving the club.

The argument was between two groups who were “getting very loud and aggressive.” It happened just as everyone was leaving Gallery at around 3 am.

At some point, a knife appeared, and one of the members involved in the altercation was stabbed. The man who committed the stabbing then took off on foot, and one of Zanjani’s guys, a world champion wrestler and MMA fighter, chased them down on foot.

Zanjani said that police thanked them for their efforts at the time, but VPD could not confirm this with Daily Hive due to the situation being an open investigation.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the time and was in custody, but was later released.