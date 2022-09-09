"Massive explosion" reported in Vancouver’s Chinatown (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Vancouver residents have reported an explosion in East Vancouver near Chinatown, with some sharing footage of a fire.

Details are scarce, but Vancouver Councillor Rebecca Blight said the explosion was powerful.

Just witnessed massive explosion in Chinatown / Keefer & Main, VPD are on scene. Still rattled from the ground vibration and the sound of whatever caused it. Looks like police were already on scene before the sound of the explosion went off. — Rebecca Bligh 容碧麗/丽 (@rebeccaleebligh) September 9, 2022

A Twitter user, who also felt an explosion, said the fire is near Main and Keefer.

Fire near Main & Keefer in Vancouver’s Chinatown. Felt an explosion just before seeing this. Hope everyone is okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gd8VQ7zDWv — Sam (@SamuelGorski) September 9, 2022

Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry said crews are on scene at the fire on Keefer Street, suggesting the fire is on the roof.

Out Crews on scene at a 2nd alarm fire on Keefer St.

Fire is in the roof Our team hitting it hard to try to stop this fire from spreading. ⁦@VanFireRescue⁩ ⁦@IAFF18⁩ ⁦@CityofVancouver⁩ pic.twitter.com/TuUUp7iN0H — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) September 9, 2022

“Our team hitting it hard to try to stop this fire from spreading,” Fry tweeted.

Daily Hive spoke to Fry, who shared a brief update about the situation. The current suspicion is that the fire started in a restaurant on the ground floor of the building. The building contains 45 units, and Fry is hopeful that the fire will soon be under control and that the building can be salvaged.

The source of the explosion is still yet to be determined.

In another tweet, Vancouver Police said several explosions were reported in the 200 block of Keefer Street.

“Traffic is affected throughout the area. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.”