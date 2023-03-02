8 Vancouver events to help you celebrate International Women's Day

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Wednesday, March 8, is International Women’s Day – a celebration of women’s achievements while raising awareness against bias.

The entire world will be taking action for equality with events, panels, and festivals growing support and continuing to push for further progress.

In an effort to raise awareness, inspire action, and motivate change, here are eight Vancouver events to help you celebrate International Women’s Day.

What: The city’s first International Women’s Day March is being held on Sunday, March 5, in Downtown Vancouver and is organized by a group of SFU students with support from the university’s Women’s Centre and the Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies department.

The event will begin at 12 pm at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square at Vancouver Art Gallery. Everyone is welcome to participate in Vancouver International Women’s Day March, including an Indigenous welcome ceremony, speeches from local community leaders and activists, and a march beginning at roughly 2 pm.

When: March 5, 2023

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Coquitlam Heritage hosts a celebration of its current exhibit at Mackin House as well as International Women’s Day. Attendees will hear from bakers Negin Etemadi, Kristina Joe, Asha Chaudhary, and the Artisan Baker in Residence Delali Adiamah, during a panel discussion exploring their various cultural bread traditions, stories, and legacies.

When: March 8, 2023

Time: 7 to 8 pm

Where: Zoom

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver International Women in Film Festival (VIWFF) returns to an in-person celebration from March 7 to 11 at VIFF Centre, and it’s your chance to catch rising film stars and support women in film. There will also be a virtual festival from March 12 to 25.

There are 37 films from 14 in this year’s programming, including 19 Canadian films and nine BC filmmakers. VIWFF will also include receptions, world premieres, and an International Women’s Day Advocacy Panel on March 8.

When: March 7 to 11, 2023 (in-person), March 12 to 25, 2023 (virtual)

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; virtual

Cost: Individual tickets from $5, passes start from $40. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Writers Fest and Vancouver Public Library hosts whitewater guide Tamar Glouberman and boilermaker Hilary Peach in conversation about how they blazed their paths in industries traditionally dominated by men. The authors will be in discussion with host and news director Charmaine de Silva.

When: March 8, 2023

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Alice MacKay Room at Vancouver Public Library, Central Library – 350 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Celebrate International Women’s Day by hearing from female leaders at Vancouver Coastal Health who are advancing research and innovation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Zoom event will spotlight the important contributions of female researchers in their field of expertise, and showcase experiences that shaped their pivotal career paths.

When: March 8, 2023

Time: 12 to 1 pm

Where: Zoom

Cost: Free, register online

What: The 18-woman-strong Sister Jazz Orchestra (SJO) will spotlight female writers who have influenced the past 90 years of jazz. The event includes five newly-commissioned works for the band by emerging writers, plus features award-winning trombonist Audrey Ochoa. Directed by Christian Morrison.

When: March 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The BlueShore @ CapU – 2055 Purcell Way, North Vancouver

Cost: $25-$30, limited number of $10 tickets for youth. Purchase online

What: From March 2 until International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, you can sign up for a ton of incredible fitness classes by donation at Workout For Women’s Day. It’s a chance to sample classes from some of the city’s best trainers and studios. From pilates and yoga to kickboxing and a Bollywood dance party, there are classes for everyone available both online and in-studio.

When: March 2 to 8, 2023

Time: Check the schedule for class times

Where: Various locations in Vancouver

Tickets: Classes by donation

What: The Joseph Richard Group and BeaYOUtiful Foundation invite everyone to enjoy an inspirational female speaker panel, leadership workshop, and sip & shop at Ledgeview Golf Club. Fearless: Empowering Women will also include a mimosa bar and brunch buffet as well as live music by Vancouver singer-songwriter Tess Anderson.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the BeaYOUtiful Foundation, a Canadian charity dedicated to advancing health and youth education through self-esteem and confidence-building classes run by mentors who are close in age to the participants.

When: March 12, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Ledgeview Golf Club – 35997 McKee Road, Abbotsford

Cost: $55 (adult), $25 (children 12 years and under). Purchase online