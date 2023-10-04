Country music star Morgan Wallen surprised Vancouver fans during his show last night when he took the stage wearing a green Canucks jersey.

Wallen emerged onto the Rogers Arena stage wearing an Abbotsford Canucks jersey with the superstar singer’s name on the back along with the number seven.

While artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Sam Smith, and Drake have worn Vancouver Canucks jerseys for concerts in the past, Wallen may be the first musician to rock an Abbotsford Canucks jersey during his packed Rogers Arena show.

Morgan Wallen repping the @abbycanucks Johnny Canuck jersey at Rogers Arena. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/haIvg052Nv — Grady Sas (@GradySas) October 4, 2023

Wallen’s Vancouver show was making headlines as tickets on the resale market were rising to exorbitant prices in the days leading up to the event. The cheapest tickets to just get in the building to see Wallen, currently one of the biggest names in country music, easily cost hundreds of dollars.

Several Vancouver Canucks players were in attendance for last night’s show. Goalie Thatcher Demko and winger Nils Höglander both posted Instagram Stories showcasing Wallen’s performance.

From the looks of it, Demko brought along his recent newborn to enjoy the show and partake in some father-son bonding time.

Before Canucks fans get too excited about the team’s newest famous supporter, they should know that this isn’t the first hockey jersey the Tennessee-born Wallen has worn during his current tour. Wallen also wore a Flames jersey during a recent concert in Calgary, showing that his true allegiances may not lie just with Vancouver.

Morgan Wallen is a flames fan pic.twitter.com/AhPRir2KsP — Sexian (@Neandrewtal) October 1, 2023