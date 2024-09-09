New Vancouver Canucks teammates Vincent Desharnais and J.T. Miller seem to be getting acquainted with each other quite quickly.

The hulking blueliner, who signed with the team during the summer, hit Miller with a good chirp at today’s Jake Milford charity golf tournament.

Desharnaris played for the Edmonton Oilers last season and eliminated the Canucks in the second round before making it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. While the Oilers fell just short of their ultimate goal, that second-round series means Desharnais will already be very familiar with many of his new teammates.

When asked by winger Conor Garland what he learned about the Canucks across those seven games, the blueliner had the perfect answer.

“J.T. Miller is an asshole,” quipped Desharnaris with a grin on his face.

The whole interaction can be seen in a video posted to X by Surrey Now’s Tom Zillich below.

Huge laugh when new Canucks D Vincent Desharnais (ex #Oilers) chirps JT Miller at The Jake charity tourney at Northview in #SurreyBC during breakfast today. STORY: https://t.co/WxFxugQoPN#Canucks pic.twitter.com/ORvGJdXWRX — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) September 9, 2024

Miller is famously hard to play against. He finished the series against the Oilers with two goals and four assists for six points. He also faced many of the hardest matchups, including superstar Connor McDavid.

The 6-foot-7 Desharnais was signed by the Canucks in free agency and will offer them another hulking defenceman to deploy. As a right-handed shot, Desharnais is in line to get some great opportunities with his new team, potentially even a chance to play alongside star Quinn Hughes.

The Canucks start training camp on September 19, when the coaching staff will get their first hands-on look at Desharnais. He’ll likely be moved around and tried at a few different spots before opening night.

Both Miller and Desharnais will be hoping the Canucks can best the Oilers for another Pacific Division title this year. The two teams play for the first time on November 9.