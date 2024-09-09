Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko still has a long ways to go before he can play in an NHL game.

The 28-year-old has still not faced live shots yet as he continues his recovery from a knee injury suffered in last year’s playoffs.

“He is making progress, it is slow and steady,” said CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal on today’s episode of Donnie & Dhali.

Dhaliwal also reported that while rumours indicating Demko underwent a procedure for his knee this summer continue to swarm, he has not heard any confirmation.

While the lengthy recovery process has been concerning, the Canucks are not panicking, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Even if the netminder isn’t ready for the first game of the year, he’s not expected to miss a significant chunk of the season.

Elliotte Friedman on Thatcher Demko : I do believe the #Canucks are not panicking, he is not out for like a half a season, he may not be ready for the start of the season. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) September 9, 2024

The Canucks goalie situation has been an area of concern this summer as both Demko and backup Arturs Silovs are dealing with health issues.

Silovs missed the qualification tournament for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics, which he was expected to play in, with knee inflammation. He’s expected to be ready for the regular season.

One thing that seemingly will change this upcoming season is the workload the Canucks put their goalies through. It’s believed to be one of the reasons why Demko has had his past two seasons cut short with injuries.

“The Canucks feel that Demko was working too hard,” said Friedman on Donnie & Dhali.

To keep the star goalie healthy this season, more emphasis will be placed on rest and fewer on-ice drill sessions.

The Canucks are going through their physicals now as they prepare for training camp, which starts September 19 in Penticton. The results from those tests will offer more clarity on Demko’s status for the team doctors.