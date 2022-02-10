A definitive list of the funniest Canadian TV shows EVER (CLIPS)

Canada is pretty funny, eh?

We may not have the comedic firepower that our American cousins possess, but for a relatively tiny country, Canada has put itself on the laughing map when it comes to funny TV shows.

From hilarious sketch shows to nailing the mockumentary style, sitcoms, and whatever you want to call The Kids in the Hall, here is our collection of the funniest Canadian TV shows to ever grace our tubes.

Trailer Park Boys

Trailer Park Boys sort of paved the way for the mockumentary-style TV series.

The show follows the misadventures of Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles, a trio of trailer park residents who live in the fictional Sunnyvale Trailer Park in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

It’s Canadian, full of liquor, cannabis, swearing, and boy is it funny.

Years: 2001 – 2007, 2014 – 2018

Nathan For You

This one is a bit of a stretch since it takes place in California, but the star, writer, and overall genius behind the show is Canadian.

Nathan Fielder, having spent time as a field correspondent on This Hour Has 22 Minutes, branched out to create this docu-reality series where Fielder plays an off-kilter version of himself.

Because he “graduated from one of Canada’s top business schools with really good grades,” Fielder visits struggling Californian businesses and offers completely outlandish strategies to help them succeed, posing as a sort of businessman. People believe him because of his deadpan approach and his show’s resources.

It ran for four spectacular seasons, and each episode is better than the last. It has serious rewatch value and mixes hilarity with slice-of-life realism.

Years: 2013 – 2017

Kenny vs. Spenny

Kenny vs. Spenny is an absolute cult classic. Starring Kenny Hotz and Spencer Rice, the show features the two roommates facing off in a variety of insane competitions from their home in Toronto.

Each competition has a loser who must perform an act of humiliation selected by the winner.

Created by both Hotz and Rice, Kenny ends up the victor in most competitions due to his clever ways of constantly dodging the rules through loopholes.

Hotz recently uploaded most of the series onto his YouTube channel, which you can watch over and over for free. Rumours of a revival have been circulating the internet as of late.

Years: 2002 – 2010

Workin’ Moms

Four different 30-something working-mother friends try to balance their family lives, careers, and love lives in this sitcom set in Toronto.

The series stars a quartet of hilarious Canadian actresses: Catherine Reitman, Jessalyn Wanlim, Dani Kind, and Juno Rinald.

Years: 2017 – Present

This Hour Has 22 Minutes

This Hour Has 22 Minutes (or 22 Minutes) is a weekly sketch show that is currently enjoying its 28th season on CBC. The show focuses on Canadian politics with a combination of parody, sketch, and satirical comedy in a mock news style.

The name is a parody of the fact that half-hour television shows typically include eight minutes of commercials.

When the show’s title is a joke, you know you’re in for a funny one.

Years: 1992 – Present

The Kids in the Hall

Consider The Kids in the Hall the Canadian version of the UK’s Monty Python.

The sketch comedy series features the brilliant troupe of Canadian comedians Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson.

The Kids — who wrote most of the skits — appeared as characters almost exclusively throughout the series, both male and females.

The sketches were predominantly zany and crazy, but very funny.

Years: 1988 – 1995

Letterkenny

Letterkenny follows residents of the fictional rural Ontario town of the same name, which is loosely based on the creator’s (Jared Keeso) hometown of Listowel, Ontario.

It started off as a YouTube series and got picked up by Crave in 2016.

Goin’ for a dart, bud?

Years: 2016 – Present

Schitt’s Creek

Featuring two celebrated members of SCTV, Schitt’s Creek follows a formerly wealthy family that loses their fortune and relocates to Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.

It could be Canada’s best sitcom.

Years: 2015 – 2020

Corner Gas

Corner Gas follows the roadside gas station in the fictional town of Dog River, Saskatchewan.

The only gas station in any direction, the series follows owner Brent Leroy (Brent Butt), the station’s convenience store assistant Wanda Dollard (Nancy Robertson), and adjoining coffee shop owner Lacey Burrows (Gabrielle Miller).

The accents and plot are oozing with Canada, but it’s pretty intelligent and witty.

It was so popular, an animated series following the gang was released in 2018.

Years: 2004 – 2009

Baroness von Sketch Show

This sketch comedy show is completely female-run. Performed and written by an all-female cast, the Baroness von Sketch Show tackles a variety of current topics from a female perspective.

The show is real, filming the majority of the sketches on location. What’s fun about the show is that each skit is about two minutes long, never really surpassing five. You can watch a bunch of these in no time.

Time passes quickly, hilariously quickly.

Years: 2016 – 2021

SCTV

Second City Television, commonly shortened to SCTV, is a Canadian sketch show. You could call it Canada’s equivalent to SNL, and you wouldn’t hear too many arguments.

Stars and guests include the impressive likes of Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, John Candy, Martin Short, Rick Moranis, Harold Ramis, Robin Duke, Andrea Martin, Dave Thomas, and more.

Years: 1976 – 1981

Kim’s Convenience

Kim’s Convenience follows the misadventures of a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store in the Moss Park neighbourhood of Toronto.

It’s funny and heartfelt. A beautiful mix.

Years: 2016 – 2021

Puppet’s Who Kill

Puppets Who Kill is a Canadian black comedy series that centred on the lives of four puppets who had been sent to a halfway house as a last-ditch effort to rehabilitate themselves.

It’s out there, but wickedly funny.

Years: 2002 – 2006

Just For Laughs Gags

Just For Laughs Gags is a silent prank show filmed in Montreal where unsuspecting people get roped into weird situations.

They’re fun, quirky, and easy to watch.

Years: 2001 – Present