Burnaby’s Glenburn Soda struggles to stay afloat as rent grows nearly 60%

A classic soda fountain in Burnaby is struggling to stay afloat thanks to a recent surge in the price of rent and groceries in their area.

As a result, they had to increase their menu prices, they announced April 1.

In an Instagram post, co-owner Roberta LaQuaglia said she and her husband Ron have seen Glenburn as a “second home” over the past nine years.

“It might not have been evident to you because when people see lineups, they equate that with financial success, but this has been a very hard time for our business,” she said in the caption.

“The seasonal slowdown is tough to manage even during normal times, but during these odd times, it has been even harder. The recent increases in prices of milk and butter along with other increases including a raise in rent of nearly 60% have caused us to have to increase prices on some of our menu items.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenburn Soda Fountain 🍨 (@glenburnsoda)

Those prices went into effect on April 1.

Some items went from $0.50 to $1.50, while others stayed the same “so that ice cream treats remain accessible for everyone.”

It’s a tale as old as time in Metro Vancouver: A business opens and does well — Glenburn Soda Fountain often has line-ups that spill out onto the sidewalk — but still can’t make enough money to justify keeping the doors open without changing its approach.

If you want to support the business, consider joining their “G Club” to start redeeming points for free items after spending $20.

“We are sorry if these price increases affect your ability to visit Glenburn for your treats. We have tried for many years to keep prices as low as possible. We simply cannot bear the additional costs any longer,” she said.

Still, she added that the couple was “blown away” by the support they got over the pandemic, especially through their online store and delivery apps.

“Our staff, Ron and myself, have been regularly delighted by the joy that we see on your face (or in your eyes) when you pick up your treats. It has been this joy that has kept us going over the past two years,” said LaQuaglia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenburn Soda Fountain 🍨 (@glenburnsoda)

They hope to open in-shop seating over the coming months, but there’s still “a lot of work to do to make that happen.” They appreciate customers’ patience while they work through this difficult, unfamiliar situation.

In the meantime, Glenburn wishes all the best to their loyal customers and friends who have made plenty of sweet memories there.

Stay tuned to their social media for the latest scoop.

Daily Hive Vancouver has reached out to Glenburn Soda Fountain for an interview and will update this article.

Address: 4090 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-565-0155

Facebook | Instagram