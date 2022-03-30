NewsCanadaCrimeCoronavirus

Cop who posted video supporting "Freedom Convoy" truckers facing several charges (VIDEO)

Imaan Sheikh
Imaan Sheikh
|
Mar 30 2022, 3:45 pm
Cop who posted video supporting "Freedom Convoy" truckers facing several charges (VIDEO)
Erin Howard

An Ontario cop has been charged nearly three months after posting a video on social media expressing her support for the so-called Freedom Convoy protesters.

Erin Howard, a constable with Durham Regional Police Services (DRPS), gave a shoutout to the truckers participating in the anti-government mandate occupation. “I really think what you’re doing is incredible,” she said in the video posted to her Twitter account in January.

“You’re fighting for our rights and freedoms. And right now, it feels like we’re a little bit at war and those rights and freedoms are at stake,” she continued. “So you guys are honestly true heroes.”

“I will be in Ottawa when you guys roll in. I’m going to be speaking on behalf of Police On Guard, and we’re thrilled — thrilled and honoured — to be there,” she says. “I can’t wait to meet you guys. Hope to talk to a lot of you in person!”

Police On Guard, the collective Howard mentions, defines itself as “a group of active duty and retired police officers who have assembled to create a haven of truth and justice for all members of law enforcement and the public.”

On their website, they call the COVID-19 safety Public Health orders “unconstitutional,” adding that they have “tainted the reputation of Canadian Law Enforcement.”

Howard’s video received support and backlash, especially since the constable is in uniform. Howard has since deleted her Twitter account.

Soon after the video was posted, the DRPS tweeted that they were aware of it and that the views expressed did not reflect the opinions of DRPS.

Over a phone call, the media department at DRPS confirmed to Daily Hive that Howard is facing disciplinary charges.

These include two counts of breach of confidence, two counts of insubordination, and two counts of discreditable conduct.

People are divided on the news. Some believe Howard should have been fired, while others believe the charges violate her freedom of speech.

Howard’s hearing is scheduled for May 5 and will be held virtually over a conference call.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Imaan SheikhImaan Sheikh
+ News
+ Canada
+ Crime
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT