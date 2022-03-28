Here's how Canada's upcoming travel restrictions could affect your trip

If you have travel plans coming up, you might want to be in the know about Canada’s upcoming travel restrictions, which come into effect this weekend.

The country is set to enter the next phase of its reopening. On March 17, the government announced that effective Friday, April 1, fully vaccinated travellers will no longer need to provide a pre-entry COVID-19 test result to enter Canada by air, land, or water.

Regardless of their vaccination status, all travellers entering the country must have a valid pre-entry test if they arrive before Friday.

What does “fully vaccinated” mean?

Canada has a checklist of identifiers if you want to verify whether you fall under the umbrella of “fully vaccinated.”

The conditions mean you have to have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine accepted for travel — this can be a mix of two accepted vaccines — or at least one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You can upload your proof of vaccination using the ArriveCAN mobile app or website, and must do so 72 hours before your arrival.

Your second dose will only count if it has been at least 14 days since you received it. For example, if you’re flying out on April 15, the latest you can get your second dose is on March 31.

Aside from vaccination records, travellers arriving in Canada should not show symptoms of COVID-19. Travellers may still be stopped and asked to take a molecular COVID-19 test at random.

What if I’m not fully vaccinated?

Keep in mind that the lax upcoming travel restrictions only apply to fully vaccinated people. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals will continue to follow current travel restrictions and must provide pre-entry test results.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, there are three types of test results that will be accepted:

A valid negative antigen test, administered or observed by an accredited lab or testing provider, taken outside of Canada no more than one day before their initially scheduled flight departure time or their arrival at the land border or marine port of entry. A valid negative molecular test taken no more than 72 hours before their initially scheduled flight departure time or their arrival at the land border or marine port of entry. A previous positive molecular test taken at least 10 calendar days and no more than 180 calendar days before their initially scheduled flight departure time or their arrival at the land border or marine port of entry. It is important to note that positive antigen test results will not be accepted.

You must upload your test results on the ArriveCAN mobile app or website 72 hours before arrival.

What if I have an exemption?

Unless otherwise exempt, all travellers aged five and above who do not qualify as fully vaccinated must continue to provide proof of an accepted type of pre-entry COVID-19 test result.

To read more about what qualifies you as exempt, click here.