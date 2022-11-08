As a way to honour retired and active Canadian Forces members, while also providing them with a way to get to Remembrance Day commemoration events, the tradition of providing free public transit services on TransLink, BC Transit, and BC Ferries to these members will return on Friday, November 11, 2022.

For TransLink in Metro Vancouver, all services, including HandyDART, will be free for veterans and members of the Canadian Forces, Canadian Coast Guard, police and fire departments, and BC Ambulance Service. Individuals in these groups need to present a badge, military identification, veteran’s service card, or appear in uniform in order to get free rides without tapping their Compass Card.

There will be free rides for these individuals all day on TransLink buses, and one accessible gate will be open from 8 am to 6 pm at all SkyTrain stations and SeaBus ferry terminals.

Similar policies will also be in effect for BC Transit bus services within Greater Victoria only — for all riders in uniform, active, retired, and cadets, as well as those with Army, Navy, or Air Force Association cards.

On BC Ferries, free fares will be provided to passengers who present official Canadian military identification or travelling in uniform. Additionally, seniors who show a BC Services Card, BC Driver’s License, or BC Identification Card this Friday can receive free rides — in addition to the existing offer of complimentary rides each week from Monday to Thursday.

But free BC Ferries fares will not be provided for Inside Passage, Haida Gwaii, and Central Coast Connector routes.

To commemorate those who made sacrifices in times of war, TransLink’s SkyTrain, SeaBus, and buses will observe a “moment” of silence at 11 am.

BC Transit bus drivers may also choose to safely stop their bus at 11 am to observe the traditional minute of silence.

On BC Ferries, two minutes of silence will occur at 11 am on both ships and at terminals, and all Canadian flags on the ships will fly at half mast throughout the day.