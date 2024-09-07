You can get free parking at Cypress Mountain this ski season

Now that summer has ended, we’re getting excited about what the upcoming cold weather means. That’s right, it means ski season is approaching.

While we might be a few months away from hitting the slopes, it’s always good to be prepared. In this case, being prepared could get you free parking at Cypress Mountain Resort this winter.

The resort announced two weeks ago that it will expand its pay parking to include all lots except 3B and the Nordic area access road. It will cost $10 per day.

However, in an email sent to pass holders, the resort shared that season pass holders and individuals with three-, four-, or five-day lift tickets will qualify for free parking. The resort also says that skiers who purchased a one- or two-day Sky Card before the pay parking announcement will also be able to qualify for free parking.

Pass holders and those with an already purchased multi-day lift ticket will receive a link to the resort’s parking management portal to upload their licence plate information before October 9. Season pass holders will be able to register up to two licence plates, but only one can be used per day.

So, if you plan skiing at Cypress Mountain this winter, it might be worth getting season passes early so you can park for free.

The resort shared that it is implementing the pay parking to “improve the parking and arrival experience for guests.”

“During peak times, demand for parking exceeds the available spaces. People wait and circle lots, and heavy traffic volume causes long line ups on Cypress Bowl Road,” reads the email to pass holders.

In addition to free parking for pass holders, the resort revealed that it is releasing a carpool app that will offset the costs of paid parking for those who use it.

Information about the pay parking and its exemptions can be found here.