Following a public hearing on Tuesday, the District of West Vancouver Council approved British Pacific Properties’ (BPP) master plan for the Cypress Village high-density, mixed-used development.

This is a substantial multi-phased development on the mountainside above Highway 1 (Upper Levels Highway) at the first bend of Cypress Bowl Road — next to the municipal government’s works yard, on the route up to Cypress Mountain’s ski slopes.

There will be a mix of low-rise and mid-rise buildings, as well as taller buildings between 15 storeys and 25 storeys.

Cypress Village will contain a total of 3,711 homes for nearly 7,000 residents, including 230 single-family homes, 161 townhomes, 184 below-market rental apartment homes, 553 market rental apartment homes, and 2,583 strata market condominium homes.

A substantial retail district will be built to provide space for offices, restaurants, retail, and services, along with a community centre, childcare facilities, sports fields, new parks and plazas, 50 acres of mountain bike trails, a fire hall, and space for a future elementary school.

This will be a pedestrian-oriented neighbourhood, and BPP will fund a privately operated public transit bus service between the retail district and Park Royal.

“It has taken immense thoughtfulness and commitment by so many within our community to achieve this milestone approval, and we thank everyone involved for getting us here,” said Geoff Croll, president of BPP, in a statement.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Over 365 acres of BPP-owned land will be set aside for park-used and preserved naturalized areas, and local creeks and wetlands will be protected and enhanced.

“This is a plan that has been informed by years of public engagement, driven by the community, led by District of West Vancouver staff, and stewarded by Council,” continued Croll.

This is a generational opportunity to protect large amounts of contiguous forest in perpetuity while setting the framework for sustainable growth in West Vancouver over the next two decades. It will be transformative for the community.”

It is anticipated Cypress Village will be built out over 20 to 25 years, with the first phase focusing on infrastructure improvements and the construction of the neighbourhood’s mixed-use core of residential uses and the retail district.

In May 2024, the District of West Vancouver also announced a plan to designate most of its undeveloped mountainside above development as protected park space. The new protected park in this vast area spans 1,932 acres or 7.8 sq km of sloped forest with habitats and streams — an area equivalent to nearly two times the size of Stanley Park or the entire downtown Vancouver peninsula, including Stanley Park.