Cypress Mountain Resort introducing pay parking this winter

Skiers visiting Cypress Mountain Resort will have to pay to park this winter season in an expansion of the resort’s tolls for using parking space.

The resort announced the move in an email to pass holders this week and has also updated its website. Season pass holders and those who’ve already purchased multi-day lift tickets are exempt from parking fees, but they’ll have to register their licence plates with the resort to avoid a fine.

Pay parking is expanding to include all lots except 3B and the Nordic area access road. It will cost $10 per day.

“We are implementing pay parking to create a better experience for our guests,” the Mountain says on its website. “Demand for parking exceeds the available spaces. People wait and circle lots causing long traffic lineups on Cypress Bowl Road during peak times. Our goal is to improve the guest experience, by providing an incentive to use other options, a car-pool app or coach transportation.”

The Mountain added it will be launching a carpooling platform before this ski season starts.

Some skiers and users of the park didn’t like the announcement, taking to social media to voice their frustrations.

“Parking up there is a joke already as it is. Now you gotta pay for it,” one person said on Reddit.

“Isn’t this limiting free access to the backcountry… One of their requirements for operating a ski hill in a provincial park?” another said.

In an FAQ section on its website, Cypress said backcountry users can still park for free in lot 3B and along the Nordic ski area access road.

Cypress isn’t the only North Shore mountain to recognize a problem when it comes to parking at the ski area. Mt Seymour has introduced a parking reservation system at peak times to limit the number of drivers coming to the hill. Grouse Mountain also charges for parking at the base of its gondola year-round.