A Juneteenth music festival is happening in Vancouver this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 15 2022, 7:32 pm
A Juneteenth music festival is happening in Vancouver this weekend
YSN Fab/Submitted
A new festival spotlighting Black history and culture is happening this weekend in the city’s West End.

The first annual Juneteenth Black Culture Celebration (BCC), organized by Vancouver activist and Miss Universe Canada 2020 Nova Stevens, will take place on June 19 at Sunset Beach.

The free, all-ages event features live performances by Black and Indigenous artists, local vendors, food trucks, and more. And according to Stevens, it will help pave new ways for Canadians to engage with Black culture.

“BCC was born from the idea of transcending Black Lives Matter from an exclusive social trend into an inclusive platform,” said Stevens, who co-organized Vancouver’s Freedom marches in the summer of 2020. “BCC connects with Canadians on emotional and human levels by shifting our focus from mourning a painful past to celebrating a prosperous future and making the lives of our citizens better.”

Nova Stevens

Black Culture Celebration founder Nova Stevens/Submitted

Juneteenth BCC features over 20 artists and DJs performing from 12 to 8 pm. Highlights include Vancouver rapper Massiah Profit, Indigenous hip-hop artist and activist Dakota Bear, all-female hip hop/R&B collective Naduh, rising hip-hop artist YSN Fab, and DJ O Show.

Massiah Profit

Massiah Profit/Submitted

Dakota Bear

Dakota Bear/Submitted

NADUH

NADUH/Submitted

YSN Fab

YSN Fab/Submitted

“The event will bring together Black and Indigenous artists, performers, elders, and knowledge holders,” explained Stevens. “The community can come together, learn about Black history and celebrate Black and Indigenous resiliency.

“As well as highlighting and showcasing our local talents, we want to create an economic system for BIPOC business owners. We want people to come out, show support and buy locally.”

Stevens is confident that the inaugural Juneteenth BCC will be the first of many events for the organization.

“I believe that Vancouver has a lot of like-minded people who share the same vision of peace, unity, and prosperity,” said Stevens. “Those shared values are what keep me motivated and wanting to do more for the city.

“We hope that the attendees of BCC will see the value in celebrating black culture and how it influences most of society today through music, fashion, art, and business.”

Juneteenth Black Culture Celebration

When: June 19, 2022
Time: 12 to 8 pm
Where: Sunset Beach – 1204 Beach Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Free, donations welcome

