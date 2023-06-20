The World’s 50 Best, a respected authority on sharing the very best bars and restaurants that the world has to offer, has just officially announced the list for 2023.

The highly anticipated list for 2023 was revealed on June 20 at an awards ceremony in Valencia, Spain, and includes representation from five continents, including Europe, Asia, and North America.

This year marks the 21st edition of the international ranking, with newcomers on the list as well as long-time world favourites.

As for the number one spot?

That honour goes to Central, a restaurant in Lima, Peru. Originally founded in 2008 by Virgilio Martínez, Central was later moved to a more spacious building in 2018, where it continues to “create a fine dining experience rooted in Peruvian ingredients and cooking techniques.”

According to the 50 Best list, at Central “diners can enjoy a trip through 15 different Peruvian ecosystems, categorised by altitude – from 15 metres under the Pacific Ocean to 4,200 metres up in the Andes.”

Each dish features thoughtfully considered ingredients that reflect its origin, making this restaurant stand out among all the rest. Last year, Central made number two on the list.

Other notable restaurants that received mentions this year include Copenhagen’s Alchemist at number five, Bangkok’s Le Du at number 15, Paris’ Plénitude at number 36, and London’s The Clove Club at number 38.

No Canadian restaurants made the list for 2023.

To view the entire list of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants of 2023, check out the organization’s website.