Fraser Health hosting 32-hour Vax-a-thon in Surrey this weekend

Fraser Health authority will be hosting a 32-hour “Vax-a-thon” in Surrey this weekend.

The first-ever, all-night event will take place at the Guildford Recreation Centre. Running from Saturday, June 19 at 11 am to Sunday, June 20 at 7 pm, approximately 7,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available for people eligible to receive a first dose.

If you’re planning to attend on Saturday evening, however, prepare yourself for a mask-erade. Visitors are invited to “dress to impress” with their fanciest masks. Afterwards, they can strut down the red carpet and snap a picture to remember at the selfie station.

Throughout the 32-hour event, participants will be able to enjoy live music, physically distanced entertainment, and a number of door prizes.

Appointments will be open to anyone above the age of 12 who needs first doses. Visitors can register and book in advance or book a same-day appointment while they’re available.

All Fraser Health residents are welcome, including those without personal health numbers, vulnerable residents, and people who are not residents of British Columbia.

Fraser Health’s 32-hour Vax-a-thon

Where: Guildford Recreation Centre – 15105 105 Ave, Surrey

When: Saturday, June 19 to Sunday, June 20

Time: Saturday at 11 am to Sunday at 7 pm