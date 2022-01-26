Four strangers attack and knock man unconscious in New Westminster

Police say a man was assaulted and knocked unconscious by four strangers on the weekend while waiting for a taxi outside New Westminster SkyTrain Station.

The attack happened in the early hours of January 22 at the corner of 8th Street and Columbia Street.

The victim told police he was kicked and punched before losing consciousness. When he came to, he noticed the contents of his wallet were gone and his phone was damaged.

“At this point in our investigation we don’t believe the victim and the suspects knew each other,” Sgt. Sanjay Kumar said in a news release. “We’re asking anyone who saw this assault and hasn’t yet spoken to investigators to call the New Westminster Police Department.”

Police say one suspect was wearing a white jacket and another was wearing a black jacket. Police also said two of the suspects appeared Indigenous.

Anyone with information about what happened can contact police at 604-525-5411.