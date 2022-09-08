It’s no secret that the Four Seasons Resort is one of the best places to stay in Whistler, and now, the luxury destination has announced an exciting renovation happening in its Private Residences there.

The changes are already underway, and an anticipated completion date of December 2022 has been set.

Residents can expect a new design that will aim to transport them into nature both outside and inside for an ultra-relaxing “home away from home” experience.

Renovations will be executed by CHIL Interior Design. Changes to the Private Residences will include natural hues and natural materials like wood, stone, and leather.

Folks can expect a “Swedish spirit” with a nod to the American Arts and Crafts movement too.

New interior and exterior furnishings, including lanterns, thoughtfully selected artwork, planters, wall coverings, and brand new wood floors will all be unveiled upon the renovation’s completion.

“In creating a contemporary design, we were inspired by white noise in nature and how the sound of the rain or the wind calms people down and helps people reach an inner rhythm and sense of well-being,” says CHIL senior associate Sandy Lu.

“The overarching concept for the renovation is a warm, sophisticated space that reflects the existing aesthetic of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler while at the same time bringing that outside beauty of Whistler and the mountains in.”

To top it all off, residents will be able to enjoy adjustable lighting and drapery and cutting-edge built-in music systems.

“There’s a tranquillity among the suites,” Lu says.

“They’re not only beautiful but also very comfortable. The new design is very serene and will provide that sense of ease that’s found in nature, with all the attention to detail that the Four Seasons is known for.”