Bath & Body Works is having a wicked candle sale starting today

Get ready, candle lovers. Bath & Body Works is having a wicked deal on its candles in stores and online starting Thursday, September 8.
The iconic store’s offering all its three-wick candles for $13.95, and you can grab up to 18 candles while taking advantage of this deal.
If you are more of an online shopper, shipping is free for orders over $50.
If you are looking for some new scents, all Body Care items are buy three, get three free.
The deal runs until September 11, 2022.
So text your family and friends (we already let our bestie know) so they can get in on this deal. It’s too hard to pass up!