Back-to-school trends: 18 home essentials for dorms & beyond (PHOTOS)

Class is back session, and that means a big move for some students. Whether you’re getting situated in a dorm room or moving into an apartment near campus, we’ve got all the essentials you’ll need to feel right at home.

Sheets by Flax Home

Linen sheets are a bit of a splurge, but a worthy investment you’ll have for years to come. Vancouver-based Flax makes some of the best in the game that are not only breathable but also get softer with every wash.

The best bet is the Flax Sleep Bundle , which comes with a duvet cover, fitted sheet, flat sheet and four pillowcases for a good night’s sleep. Bonus: there’s a 25% off sale on seasonal colours, on now.

Sundays Cloud Bed

Another investment piece that will stand the test of time. Sundays, another Vancouver-based brand, designed the perfect modern yet timeless bed with their simple Cloud model

This upholstered bed has extra large cushions ideal for working in bed (in particular, late-night essay writing). No box spring is required with this one.

Mattress by Signature Sleep

This made-in-Canada mattress-in-a-box is getting serious buzz from Dorel Home’s Signature Sleep — and for good reason. The designs are the result of years of innovation guaranteed for a dreamy rest.

The brand makes several models depending on your preference, including memory foam, classic spring coil or hybrid versions in different sizes and price points. Launching via Indigo.ca or available on Signature Sleep’s site.

Bedding Inserts by Parachute

The sleep theme continues. Complete your heavenly bed with Parachute’s must-have inserts, including their all-season duvets and pillows.

For those with allergies, the California-based company offers Down Alternative versions which are ideal (and more budget-friendly). The Side Sleeper pillow will also ensure you get all the zzz’s you need, especially after a late night studying.

Desks by CosmoLiving

The ever-popular Cosmopolitan magazine has expanded its reach with a chic and fun furniture line with a vintage twist. We’re loving the entire collection, in particular the practical Writing Desks with practical drawers for your stationery supplies. The narrow Single Pedestal Desk is another great option for an at-home desk space to write, hit the books or tune into a virtual lecture. Available via Wal-Mart Canada.

Ghost Chair from Wayfair

A chair is going to be essential if you have a desk — and why not get a fashionable one?

The ghost chair trend is here to stay, and there are plenty of options on Wayfair Canada. For the Insta-worthy look, there’s the traditional armchair or the more office chair-inspired version with wheels.

Malm Dresser by Ikea It’s one of Ikea’s most popular designs for a reason. The cheap and cheerful Malm dresser comes in the wider six-drawer version or the more compact four-drawer for a tinier space. With modern clean lines, this one blends right into your space while doing its job. Comes in white, black, gray or neutral oak.

Cloud Humidifier by Vitruvi

You may know Vitruvi for their goop-approved diffusers and essential oils, but the Canadian company has recently expanded their horizons.

The brand just introduced their new Cloud Humidifier to naturally hydrate your air and help improve your natural immunity (key with being back on-campus), and your skin and sleep (also essential as a student). Runs for up to 24 hours and comes in three neutral shades.

Dyson V8 Origin

A clean home is a happy home. Keep the dust at bay with Dyson’s V8 Origin vacuum , which is one of the best in the game. This one will keep long hair off the floor with 43 hair removal vanes, lifting tangled strands right from the brush and into the bin.

Also traps 99.9% of microscopic particles and is acoustically controlled to avoid waking up roommates. Don’t forget to visit the Dyson Outlet for expertly refurbished Dyson technology at a budget-friendly price.

Towels by Flax Home

Flax gets a second shout-out because their product is just that good. Turn your tiny bathroom into a spa oasis with their waffle linen Bath Sheets

These babies are naturally antimicrobial so you’ll avoid that stinky wet towel smell. Also comes in the smaller Bath Towel size, as well as Hand Towels and Wash Towels for the face. Lap Desk by Nota

We’re all guilty of working in bed on our laptops. Keep things more ergonomic with a practical lap desk like this version from Nota

The thoughtful design allows your computer to sit on a durable, flat hardtop to avoid overheating, while also keeping you comfortable with a cushioned bottom. Can also be used with a notepad for jotting things down. Available via Indigo in plenty of colours and finishes.

Door Hooks from Indigo

Living in a small space is all about maximizing. Door hooks are a great way to get double use out of a bedroom or bathroom door to hang jackets, clothing items or towels.

Shoe Rack from Etsy

Another over-the-door space saver. Give yourself more space with this simple and easy-to-use home accessory that ships via Etsy right from Canada.

With wider compartments, this shoe rack can double up as storage for other items, like hats, small handbags or other accessories. Bonus: includes hooks for hanging at the bottom.

Organizers from Ikea

Essentials for your dresser drawers. Keep your items organized with Ikea’s Skubb and Stuk cube organizers that easily fit into their Malm dresser (or any dresser or desk).

These ultra-affordable accessories are key for small spaces, especially with items like socks and underwear. For the bathroom and kitchen, the plastic Godmorgan line is also worth stocking up on.

Shower Caddy from Umbra

Another one from Indigo: easily add one of Umbra’s chic and modern caddies to your shower area to keep products organized and together.

Particularly essential if sharing a bathroom, which can lead to crowded space on the ground or tub edges. The book and lifestyle retailer offers the Barrel version with crack-resistant bamboo or the all-white Flex model

Pan from Our Place

This multi-use pan has taken social media by storm — and it makes perfect sense, especially if you’re living in a smaller space.

The Always Pan is dubbed a “do it all wonder” that replaces your fry pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, non-stick pan, spatula, saucepan, and spoon rest (yes, it does THAT many things). You can basically make anything in this so — if you’re buying just one pot or pan, make it this.

Cleaning Supplies from Saje

As we said earlier, a clean home is a happy home. Keep your place sparkly with Saje’s natural re-fillable cleaning essentials , including the Multi-Surface Cleaning Kit, the Bathroom Cleaning Kit, and the Glass and Mirror Cleaning Kit.

Each comes with a refillable glass bottle and Plant Powered Extract: just add water.