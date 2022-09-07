Apple's latest watches offer lots of power on your wrist

Apple unveiled its latest lineup of devices earlier today, but the tech giant’s brand new Apple watches have people talking.

The two primary watches Apple revealed today are the Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra. In addition, it also announced a new revision of the Apple Watch SE.

The Apple Watch Ultra could be the company’s most groundbreaking device announced today.

The Apple Watch Ultra is a brand new device that will offer more battery life and durability, but most of all, a suite of new features never before seen in an Apple Watch.

According to Apple, the ultra features a robust titanium case, precision dual-frequency GPS, up to 36 hours of battery life, and three specialized bands made for “athletes and adventurers of all kinds.”

It also offers more water resistance than previous devices. Apple seems to be trying to appeal to scuba divers and free divers as the ultra will feature the equivalent of a diving computer on the user’s wrist.

Apple calls the ultra the “ultimate sports watch.”

The Apple Watch Ultra starts at $1,099 and launches on September 23.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a natural progression of the Apple Watch devices that users have come to know and love, with a few notable additions.

Apple promises that the new Series 8 will be even more durable than previous versions of the Apple Watch. It’s crack-resistant, dust-resistant, and water-resistant. The Series 8 will also feature improvements to the health sensors that have become important for watch users.

The new temperature sensor is a notable addition to the Apple Watch Series 8. A function Apple spoke heavily about during its keynote was the ovulation tracker that the temperature sensor will enable.

Crash detection is another new feature that works the way it sounds. It can detect a severe accident and notify emergency services.

The Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $529 and launches on September 16.

The Apple Watch SE is also getting some upgrades and could be a good entry point for someone more budget conscious.

Apple’s latest version of the SE will feature a faster chip and some other minor upgrades to its internals.

The Apple Watch SE starts at $329 and will be available on September 16.