Whistler spot named best resort spa in Canada

A relaxing retreat in Whistler has been named Canada’s best resort-based spa in the 10th annual World Spa Awards.

The Whistler Spa at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler was crowned Canada’s best resort spa for 2024. It beat out other nominees including the Ancient Cedars Spa at Wickaninnish Inn in Tofino and the spa at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise.

The Four Seasons’ spa in Whistler invites guests to relax and embrace their natural surroundings.

“We offer a haven where the elements of nature, the spirit of community and the richness of culture converge to create a truly immersive experience,” it says on its website.

Its spa treatments feature products from Indigenous-owned skincare line Sḵwálwen Botanicals, named after the Squamish word for heart. Signature treatments include the Sea to Sky Massage, the Apres Mountain Massage, and a body treatment featuring moisturizing and firming masks.

The spa property has a cedar sauna and heated outdoor pool for relaxation after treatments.

The World Spa Awards also named the Guerlain Spa at Toronto’s Hotel X as Canada’s best hotel spa, Ontario’s Grail Springs as the country’s best wellness retreat, and Strøm Spa Nordique in Quebec as Canada’s best day spa.