These Vancouver spas were just named in Forbes' 2023 Star Awards

Forbes Travel Guide has released its 2023 Star Award Winners list and has crowned three Vancouver spas with outstanding ratings.

According to the Guide, the global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas is the only independent system based on up to 900 objective criteria.

The Forbes team visits these hotels anonymously to have the same experience as a typical hotel guest.

“While we inspect both service and facility, our Star Rating system emphasizes service because your experience at a hotel, restaurant or spa goes beyond looks — how it makes you feel is what you will remember most,” states the Guide.

Out of 1,956 global properties, 46 Canadian hotels, restaurants, and spas top their list for everything from accommodation to culinary experiences. Of that list, one Vancouver spa was given a whopping five-star rating and two were given four stars by Forbes.

Forbes describes The Spa at Shangri-La as a “personal sanctuary where holistic treatments are based on time-honored methods shared by many Asian cultures.”

Amid the exclusive treatment selection, guests here can also opt to have themselves whisked away with signature massages from Thailand, India, China, and the Philippines.

And after your treatment, you can sit near a fire and linger in the eucalyptus steam room.

Chi received four stars from Forbes.

Deep-tissue, stone massages, body exfoliation treatments, facials and mani-pedis are just a few indulgent treatments Sense, A Rosewood Spa offers.

It’s no wonder it made the Forbes list with relaxation packages that even include a rejuvenating walk along the Seawall.

“At Sense spa, you’ll be comfortable and well taken care of. A hot cup of herbal vanilla rooibos tea and a chilled facial towel welcome you to the spa and to help transport you into a Zen frame of mind.”

Sense also received a four-star review.

For the first time, Willow Stream Spa made the Forbes list and did so with a bang as it was the only BC spa to be given a five-star rating.

The spa spreads across the fifth floor of the Fairmont Pacific Rim in downtown Vancouver and includes treatment rooms, fitness facilities and lounge space.

Forbes highlighted the breathtaking view of the North Shore Mountains that can be seen from the terrace, as well as signature treatments that incorporate “west coast products and complement the Vancouver area’s active outdoor ethos.”